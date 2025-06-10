Pirates try to keep home win streak alive, host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (24-40, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-40, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (24-40, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 7.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -136, Marlins +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Pittsburgh is 18-18 at home and 27-40 overall. The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

Miami has a 10-20 record in road games and a 24-40 record overall. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .312.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen leads the Pirates with a .264 batting average, and has 10 doubles, five home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBIs. Adam Frazier is 13 for 37 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 10 for 43 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (calf), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

