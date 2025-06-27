Pirates start 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (48-34, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-50, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday,…

New York Mets (48-34, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-10, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -161, Pirates +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Pittsburgh has a 32-50 record overall and a 20-21 record in home games. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

New York has gone 19-22 in road games and 48-34 overall. The Mets have gone 36-10 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 13 home runs while slugging .398. Nick Gonzales is 15 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 14 doubles and 19 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Griffin Canning: day-to-day (leg), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

