Pirates play the Brewers after Gonzales’ 5-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-36, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-36, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (3-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-4, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -207, Pirates +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers after Nick Gonzales had five hits against the Brewers on Monday.

Milwaukee is 23-16 at home and 43-36 overall. The Brewers are 16-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 32-48 record overall and a 12-27 record on the road. The Pirates have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.82.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 15 home runs while slugging .459. Sal Frelick is 15 for 44 with three doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 24 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Andrew McCutchen is 10 for 42 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .321 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.