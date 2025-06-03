Pirates Nick Gonzales returns to active roster for first time since breaking his ankle in opener

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Gonzales was back in the Pittsburgh Pirates starting lineup on Tuesday night for the first time…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Gonzales was back in the Pittsburgh Pirates starting lineup on Tuesday night for the first time since breaking his left ankle while hitting a home run on opening day in Miami on March 27.

The second baseman was activated from the 60-day injured list before the opener of a three-game series with the visiting Houston Astros. Gonzales had been sidelined with a non-displaced fracture.

“It feels great, just to be out here again and see the guys,” Gonzales said before the game. “It felt different today coming to the ballpark knowing that I’m actually playing today versus how it was the past few weeks, where there’s no opportunity for me to go in the game. I couldn’t even really walk around, so I’m excited to be out in the dugout just laughing with the guys and help the team win.”

Gonzales, 26, played nine rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis and hit .194.

In other roster moves, right-handed reliever Kyle Nicolas was recalled from Triple-A, and infielder/outfielder Nick Solak was designated for assignment.

Right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey was DFA’d on Thursday’s off day when infielder Ronny Simon was claimed off waivers from Miami and optioned to Indianapolis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.