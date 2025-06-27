Pirates’ Mitch Keller ends 15-start winless streak

PITTSBUURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller hadn’t won a game since the early days of the season. ‘It was just a…

‘It was just a great team win. That’s what matters to me, team wins, and I was just glad to do my part,” the 29-year-old right-hander said after leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the New York Mets 9-1 on Friday night. “You only have so much control over individual wins, which is why I don’t worry about them.”

Keller (2-10) allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and a walk.

He had been 0-10 with a 4.10 ERA in 15 starts since winning at Miami on March 28, the longest winless streak within a season in Pirates history.

Pittsburgh hadn’t scored more than four runs in any of Keller’s previous starts.

“They were swinging early in the game but then I was able to start getting some quick outs,” Keller said. “I started throwing more strikes and I think that was the difference.”

Juan Soto homered in the fourth, his 20th this season.

Keller was pulled at 91 pitches in the sixth inning with a 5-1 lead after walking Soto and allowing a single to Pete Alonso.

“For Mitch, that was awesome,” Pirates manager Don Kelly said. “He did what he’s done consistently throughout this year. Pitched really, really well against a really good team. To score some runs for him felt really good, and to get him the win was great.”

