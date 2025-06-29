Pirates host the Mets, try to extend home win streak

New York Mets (48-36, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-50, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

New York Mets (48-36, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -157, Pirates +132; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the New York Mets.

Pittsburgh is 22-21 in home games and 34-50 overall. The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.81.

New York is 19-24 on the road and 48-36 overall. The Mets have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 13 home runs, 43 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .205 for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 16 for 42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 20 home runs while slugging .508. Brandon Nimmo is 13 for 37 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

