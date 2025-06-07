Pirates’ Andrew Heaney leaves his start against Phillies in seventh inning with left calf cramping

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney left his start Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning because…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney left his start Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning because of left calf cramping.

Heaney threw a wild pitch that went to the backstop, and an athletic trainer immediately visited the mound. Heaney threw three warmup pitches and then walked to the dugout.

Isaac Mattson (1-0) relieved with the game tied at 1, a runner on third base and none out. The rookie retired the next three batters to strand the runner and got credit for his first major league win when Henry Davis hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh of the Pirates’ 2-1 victory.

Heaney allowed a run on Kyle Schwarber’s homer in the first inning and four hits in six-plus innings with five strikeouts and no walks. He is 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA in 13 starts.

