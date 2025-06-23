Live Radio
Photos showing how a basketball coaching program has provided self confidence for incarcerated men

The Associated Press

June 23, 2025, 9:50 AM

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The UK-based Twinning Project is partnering with the Golden State Warriors in a program to teach incarcerated men at Solano State Prison in Vacaville, California, how to coach basketball. The program has provided a purpose and self confidence for these men, some of whom are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

