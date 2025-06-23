Photos showing how a basketball coaching program has provided self confidence for incarcerated men

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The UK-based Twinning Project is partnering with the Golden State Warriors in a program to teach…

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The UK-based Twinning Project is partnering with the Golden State Warriors in a program to teach incarcerated men at Solano State Prison in Vacaville, California, how to coach basketball. The program has provided a purpose and self confidence for these men, some of whom are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

