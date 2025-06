ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Tackle football has been played and enjoyed by women for decades, but until now mostly…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Tackle football has been played and enjoyed by women for decades, but until now mostly under the radar.

Two leagues have raised their profile as interest in women’s sports grows.

This gallery curated by AP photo editors shows the progress being made.

