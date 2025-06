SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers clinched their second straight Stanley Cup with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers clinched their second straight Stanley Cup with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6. Sam Reinhart scored four goals.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.