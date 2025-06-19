Phoenix visits New York following Ionescu’s 34-point showing

Phoenix Mercury (9-4, 6-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (10-1, 7-1 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (9-4, 6-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (10-1, 7-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Sabrina Ionescu scored 34 points in the New York Liberty’s 86-81 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty have gone 6-0 in home games. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 8.1.

The Mercury are 3-2 on the road. Phoenix is 1-1 in one-possession games.

New York averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 79.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 75.1 New York allows.

The Liberty and Mercury match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.8 points for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Satou Sabally is averaging 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Lexi Held is averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mercury: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mercury: Megan McConnell: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

