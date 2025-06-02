Phoenix visits Minnesota after Collier’s 24-point game

Phoenix Mercury (5-2, 3-2 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-0, 6-0 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (5-2, 3-2 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-0, 6-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Phoenix Mercury after Napheesa Collier scored 24 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-75 victory against the Golden State Valkyries.

Minnesota finished 30-10 overall and 14-6 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Lynx shot 44.8% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 19-21 overall last season while going 10-10 in Western Conference action. The Mercury averaged 81.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

