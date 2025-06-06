Phillies visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-25, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (37-25, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Joe Ross (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 23-40 overall and 14-18 at home. The Pirates have a 6-27 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Philadelphia is 37-25 overall and 18-13 on the road. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.03 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has nine doubles and five home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 19 home runs while slugging .559. Trea Turner is 11 for 40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (groin), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

