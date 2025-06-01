Phillies moving Taijuan Walker to the bullpen and replacing him with Mick Abel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies restructured their bullpen on Sunday, removing Taijuan Walker from the rotation and recalling right-handed…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies restructured their bullpen on Sunday, removing Taijuan Walker from the rotation and recalling right-handed reliever Seth Johnson before their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mick Abel will take Walker’s place in the starting rotation Thursday in Toronto. Reliever José Ruiz was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Johnson.

The 32-year-old Walker, who has been primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, will move to the bullpen on a permanent basis, manager Rob Thomson announced.

“I think Tai’s got a chance to make us a lot better coming out of the ’pen,” Thomson said.

Walker has made 10 appearances this season, including eight starts and two long relief appearances, with a 2-4 record and 3.53 ERA in 43 1/3 innings. He is in the third year of a $72 million, four-year contract. Thomson will use Walker in one-inning roles.

Abel made his major league debut on May 18, throwing six scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 amadeur draft.

Johnson, 26, is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 33 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, transitioning from the starting rotation to a relief role. He made one appearance for the Phillies last year, allowing nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings on Sept. 8 against Miami.

Johnson was acquired by the Phillies from Baltimore on July 30, 2024, in a trade for Gregory Soto.

Ruiz had an 8.16 ERA in 14 1/3 innings this season, including allowing five runs in one inning of Saturday’s 17-7 loss to the Brewers. The 30-year-old right-hander had a 5-1 record and 3.71 ERA in 52 appearances in 2024.

