Phillies meet the Marlins with 2-1 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (44-30, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-43, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (44-30, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-43, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -175, Marlins +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 15-22 record at home and a 29-43 record overall. The Marlins have a 13-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has gone 20-17 in road games and 44-30 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Phillies have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agustin Ramirez leads the Marlins with 10 home runs while slugging .451. Jesus Sanchez is 7 for 37 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has nine doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Otto Kemp: day-to-day (knee), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

