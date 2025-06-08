Phillies look to end skid in matchup with the Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (37-27, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-40, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Philadelphia Phillies (37-27, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (5-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-6, 2.05 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies enter the matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of four games in a row.

Pittsburgh is 25-40 overall and 16-18 in home games. The Pirates have a 7-27 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Philadelphia has a 37-27 record overall and an 18-15 record in road games. The Phillies have a 25-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has nine doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 14 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 20 home runs, 43 walks and 46 RBIs while hitting .255 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 2-8, .208 batting average, 6.15 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (calf), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

