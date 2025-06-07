Phillies look to end 3-game road slide, play the Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (37-26, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-40, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (37-26, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-0, 2.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -180, Pirates +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will aim to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 15-18 at home and 24-40 overall. The Pirates have a 10-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia is 37-26 overall and 18-14 on the road. The Phillies have a 24-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 36 RBIs while hitting .237 for the Pirates. Adam Frazier is 14 for 38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 19 home runs while slugging .550. Nick Castellanos is 13 for 36 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: day-to-day (elbow), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

