Phillies host the Padres to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (45-38, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-35, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday,…

San Diego Padres (45-38, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-35, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-3, 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -222, Padres +182; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 49-35 overall and 26-14 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks third in the NL.

San Diego has a 20-24 record in road games and a 45-38 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 10 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 11 for 38 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .293 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles and 13 home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 15 for 36 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.