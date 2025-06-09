Phillies begin 3-game series at home against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (40-25, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-28, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45…

Chicago Cubs (40-25, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-28, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (5-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -145, Cubs +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 37-28 record overall and a 19-12 record in home games. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Chicago has a 40-25 record overall and a 20-14 record in road games. The Cubs are 32-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .300 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 30 RBIs. Alec Bohm is 10 for 39 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 12 for 31 with two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 1-9, .189 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.