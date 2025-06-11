Phillies and Cubs meet, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (41-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-29, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05…

Chicago Cubs (41-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-29, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (3-4, 5.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (5-2, 4.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Cubs +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia is 20-13 in home games and 38-29 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .253, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago is 41-26 overall and 21-15 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .299 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 30 RBIs. Alec Bohm is 14 for 39 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 12 for 35 with two triples, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (hand), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.