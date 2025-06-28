Philip Zinckernagel kick-starts first-half onslaught and Chicago goes on to defeat Charlotte 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Zinckernagel scored to open a three-goal surge in the first half and the Chicago Fire held…

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Zinckernagel scored to open a three-goal surge in the first half and the Chicago Fire held on to defeat Charlotte 3-2 on Saturday night.

Chicago scored three times in an 11-minute span of the first half and took a commanding 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

Zinckernagel opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by Brian Gutiérrez (25th minute) and Hugo Cuypers (33rd minute). Zinckernagel’s goal came at the end of a long run in which he outraced the defense then delivered a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the lower right central zone.

After trailing 3-0 at halftime, Charlotte rallied in the second half.

In the 56th minute, Pep Biel scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

In the 59th minute, Idan Toklomati scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner. Biel assisted on the play. Charlotte did not play another shot on goal the rest of the match.

Seven yellow cards were shown in the second half. Chicago drew five and Charlotte two.

Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina had two saves. Charlotte scored on both of their shots on goal against Chicago’s Jeffrey Gal.

Charlotte has lost three straight on the road.

Chicago won 4-1 at Charlotte on May 17.

Up next

Chicago visits Cincinnati on Saturday.

Charlotte hosts Orlando City on Saturday. ___

