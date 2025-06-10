Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

Chicago Cubs (40-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-28, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45…

Chicago Cubs (40-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-28, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (4-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Phillies: Mick Abel (1-0, 0.79 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Cubs -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Philadelphia has gone 20-12 in home games and 38-28 overall. The Phillies have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

Chicago is 40-26 overall and 20-15 on the road. The Cubs rank fifth in the majors with 90 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos has 17 doubles and six home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 42 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 12 for 35 with two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

