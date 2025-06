CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as…

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — PGA Tour hires NFL executive Brian Rolapp as CEO, Jay Monahan to leave next year as commissioner.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.