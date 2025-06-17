PGA Tour has its last signature event. Majors for the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions

PGA Tour TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Cromwell, Connecticut. Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,844. Par: 70. Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cromwell, Connecticut.

Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,844. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: J.J. Spaun won the U.S. Open.

Notes: This is the final $20 million signature tournament of the PGA Tour season. Still to come are $20 million fields at two FedEx Cup postseason events. … Jordan Spieth is playing a signature event for the first time this year without needing a sponsor exemption. He is No. 37 in the FedEx Cup, high enough to fill the field. … Scottie Scheffler has won five signature events since they began in 2024. He is the defending champion. … Luke Clanton picks up his first professional paycheck this week. The Florida State star missed the cut in his pro debut at the Canadian Open. The Travelers Championship does not have a cut. Clanton is playing on a sponsor exemption. … The other sponsor exemptions went to Tom Kim, Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler. … Five players from the top 20 in the FedEx Cup standings after this week get into the British Open if not already eligible.

Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

LPGA Tour and PGA of America

KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Frisco, Texas.

Course: Fields Ranch (East) at PGA Frisco. Yardage: 6,604. Par: 72.

Prize money: $12 million. Winner’s share: $1.8 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Amy Yang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Carlota Ciganda won the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Notes: The third of five majors in the LPGA season features the top 100 in the CME Race to the Globe. … KPMG announced a purse increase to $12 million, tied with the U.S. Women’s Open for largest in women’s golf. The USGA pays out $2.4 million to the winner. The Women’s PGA winner gets $1.8 million. … Mao Saigo of Japan (Chevron Championship) and Maja Stark of Sweden (U.S. Women’s Open) have won the first two majors. … Amy Yang last year won her first major in the Women’s PGA in her 75th start in a major. … Field Ranch East is at the new PGA of America headquarters. It hosted the Senior PGA Championship in 2023 and will host the PGA Championship next year. … Mimi Rhodes, with three wins on the Ladies European Tour, was given a sponsor exemption. Stacy Lewis, who has a corporate relationship with KPMG, got the other. … Nelly Korda is still trying to win for the first time this year.

Next week: Dow Championship.

PGA Tour Champions

KAULING COMPANIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Akron, Ohio.

Course: Firestone CC (South). Yardage: 7,248. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $525,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ernie Els.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Notes: The PGA Tour Champions has major championships in consecutive weeks. The U.S. Senior Open is next week in Colorado. … Firestone South held the PGA Championship three times. It is best known for holding the World Series of Golf, which later became a World Golf Championship that Tiger Woods won eight times. … This is the halfway point of the PGA Tour Champions. Miguel Angel Jimenez leads the way with three wins. … Ernie Els, the defending champion, is among six World Golf Hall of Fame members in the field. … Angel Cabrera has won the first two majors of the year. … The winner of the Kaulig Companies Championships earns a spot at The Players Championship next year. The tournament began as the Senior Players Championship. … Padraig Harrington is playing the tournament for the first time. … Bernhard Langer is a three-time winner but never at Firestone South.

Next week: U.S. Senior Open.

Korn Ferry Tour

WICHITA OPEN

Site: Wichita, Kansas.

Course: Crestview CC. Yardage: 6,910. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Taylor Dickson.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last tournament: Austin Smotherman won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Next week: Memorial Health Championship.

European Tour

Last week: J.J. Spaun won the U..S. Open.

Next week: Italian Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Virginia.

Next week: LIV Golf Dallas.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Other tours

Royal and Ancient GC: British Amateur, Royal St. George’s GC, Sandwich, England. Previous winner: Jacob Skov Olesen. Online: https://www.randa.org/

Epson Tour: Island Resort Championship, Sweetgrass GC, Harris, Michigan. Defending champion: Soo Bin Joo. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Royal Beroun GC, Beroun, Czech Republic. Defending champion: Marta Martin. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Blot Play9, Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre, Pleneuf, France. Previous winner: John Parry. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Japan LPGA: Nichirei Ladies, Sodegaura CC (Shinsode), Chiba, Japan. Previous winner: Akie Iwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: The Heaven Masters, The Heaven Resort, Ansan, South Korea. Defending champion: Sohyun Bae. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

