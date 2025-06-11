Panthers take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -150, Oilers +125; over/under is 6.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 6-1.

Florida has gone 32-15-2 at home and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers have a +23 scoring differential, with 246 total goals scored and 223 conceded.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 29-20-2 record in road games. The Oilers have a 30-9-4 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has 14 goals and 53 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 6.1 penalties and 19.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.