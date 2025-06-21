Paige Bueckers scores 21 in return to Connecticut as Wings beat Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 21 points and seven assists in the former UConn star’s return to Connecticut,…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 21 points and seven assists in the former UConn star’s return to Connecticut, fellow rookie Aziaha James scored all of her season-high 17 points in the second half, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 86-83 on Friday night.

NaLyssa Smith scored 12 points and Li Yueru added 11 points and nine rebounds, both season highs, for the Wings.

The game featured 12 lead changes and 10 ties, the last of which came when the Sun’s Aneesah Morrow scored in the lane to make it 62-62 with 1:18 left in the third quarter. James answered 26 seconds later with a floater that gave Dallas the lead for good.

Morrow made a driving layup that trimmed Connecticut’s deficit to 76-73 with three minutes to play, but Arike Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer and then made two free throws before DiJonai Carrington made a layup with 45.8 seconds left that gave the Wings a 83-76 lead.

DREAM 92, MYSTICS 91

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 18 points to lead all five Washington starters in double figures and Mystics beat Atlanta.

Brionna Jones scored 14 points for Atlanta (9-4) and Rhyne Howard had 13 points and six assists. Jordin Canada added 11 points and Brittney Griner scored 10.

Emily Engstler made a basket in the lane with 31.7 seconds remaining and, after Jones missed a layup, Brittney Sykes was fouled on a 3-point shot with 0.1 seconds left but missed the second of three free throws.

Sykes — who went into the game shooting 80% on 9.5 foul shots per game, most in the WNBA — finished 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Shakira Austin made 13 of 17 from the field and finished with a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (5-8). Sykes had 21 points and eight assists and Sonia Citron scored 17.

STORM 90, ACES 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Skylar Diggins added 24 points and six assists and Seattle beat Las Vegas.

Gabby Williams had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her first career double-double, and Erica Wheeler scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter for Seattle (8-5).

Jackie Young led the Aces (5-7) with 22 points and A’ja Wilson, who returned from a three-game absence (concussion protocol). added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Rookie Aaliyah Nye scored a season-high 13.

The Aces have lost three straight for the first time this season and just the second since the Storm swept Las Vegas in the best-of-five 2020 WNBA Finals.

