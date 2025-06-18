Pages leads Dodgers against the Padres following 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (39-33, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (45-29, first in the NL West) Los…

San Diego Padres (39-33, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (45-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -182, Padres +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres after Andy Pages’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is 27-12 at home and 45-29 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .461 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

San Diego is 18-21 in road games and 39-33 overall. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, five triples and 25 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 19 doubles and 11 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Merrill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.