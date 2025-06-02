Padres visit the Giants to open 4-game series

San Diego Padres (33-24, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-26, third in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (33-24, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -177, Padres +148; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a four-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

San Francisco is 33-26 overall and 17-9 at home. The Giants have an 18-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 33-24 record overall and a 13-14 record in road games. The Padres have hit 53 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has six home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 42 with a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .308 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles and seven home runs. Jackson Merrill is 11 for 37 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .218 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 6-4, .211 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.