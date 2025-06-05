Padres play the Giants leading series 2-1

San Diego Padres (35-25, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-28, third in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (35-25, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-28, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (1-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (7-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -115, Giants -104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 34-28 record overall and an 18-11 record at home. The Giants have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has gone 15-15 in road games and 35-25 overall. The Padres have a 25-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 42 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 RBIs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12 for 40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .220 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (shoulder), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

