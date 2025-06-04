Padres play the Giants after Machado’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (35-24, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-28, third in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (35-24, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-28, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (6-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 2.51 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -113, Giants -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants after Manny Machado had four hits on Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Giants.

San Francisco is 33-28 overall and 17-11 in home games. The Giants are 20-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 15-14 record on the road and a 35-24 record overall. The Padres have a 10-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 11 for 34 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Machado has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBIs while hitting .315 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11 for 38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .205 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres: 7-3, .216 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade: day-to-day (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

