Padres and Pirates meet to decide series winner

Pittsburgh Pirates (22-37, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (32-24, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -229, Pirates +188; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 32-24 overall and 19-10 at home. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

Pittsburgh is 22-37 overall and 9-21 in road games. The Pirates have a 14-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. is second on the Padres with 21 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Gavin Sheets is 8 for 37 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 12 home runs while slugging .481. Bryan Reynolds is 15 for 39 with a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .200 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

