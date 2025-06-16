Owen Farrell returns to Saracens after one season in French rugby at Racing 92

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain Owen Farrell is returning to Saracens after spending an underwhelming season in French rugby…

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain Owen Farrell is returning to Saracens after spending an underwhelming season in French rugby at Racing 92.

Farrell left Saracens at the end of the 2023-24 season following a 16-year stay at the club, with his decision to move to Paris coming amid a break from playing for England in order to prioritize his mental wellbeing.

Playing outside England then made him ineligible for national-team selection anyway. He has not played test rugby since the 2023 World Cup and was not included in the British & Irish Lions squad — coached by his father, Andy — for the upcoming tour of Australia.

After an injury-disrupted campaign with Racing, Farrell said he was coming “home” and that “the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously.”

The 33-year-old Farrell has signed a two-year deal.

“Owen has Saracens in his DNA,” director of rugby Mark McCall said. “His competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club and we are delighted he has chosen to come home.”

