Oregon State pounds 4 homers, turn 5 double plays, top USC 9-0 to win Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gavin Turley and Trent Caraway had two of Oregon State’s four home runs and the Beavers captured the Corvallis Reginal with a 9-0 win over USC on Monday afternoon.

After dropping their regional opener to Saint Mary’s on Friday, the Beavers won four straight, outscoring opponents 47-6, including a 14-1 win over the Trojans on Sunday night. This time three pitchers allowed three hits.

Now eighth-seeded Oregon State (45-13-1) plays host to ninth-seeded Florida State in a super regional next weekend.

Turley and Caraway also homered in the previous win over USC. Turley hit three homers in the regional and upped his OSU career postseason home run record to seven. Caraway’s five home runs in the reginal are a record for a single postseason.

James DeCremer (3-0) allowed two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings to set the tone for the Beavers. The defense turned five double plays before a record Goss Stadium crowd of 4,383.

The last time Oregon State had a postseason shutout was 2018 when the Beavers beat Arkansas 5-0 to win the national championship.

Turley also had an RBI single in the first inning and his home in the third came after Aiva Arquette drilled a two-run homer. Jacob Krieg, the No. 9 hitter, had a three-run blast in the eighth inning to wrap it up. It was the Beavers’ 15th home run of the regional.

Caden Hunter (6-6), the first of five pitchers for USC (37-23) allowed five runs on four hits in three innings.

