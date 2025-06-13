Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3

Louisville Oregon St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 35 4 11…

Louisville Oregon St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 35 4 11 4 Moore cf 5 0 1 0 Caraway 3b 5 1 1 0 Klein c 5 0 1 0 Arquette ss 5 2 3 0 Munroe 3b 4 0 2 1 Turley lf 5 0 2 2 King Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 Weber c 4 0 1 1 Pike rf 4 0 0 0 Singer 2b 4 1 2 0 Rose lf 4 1 1 0 Peterson dh 4 0 2 0 Davis 1b 3 0 1 1 Krieg 1b 2 0 0 0 Alicea ss 4 1 1 0 Reeder cf 2 0 0 1 Neighbors 2b 3 1 1 1 Talt rf 2 0 0 0 McEntire ph/rf-rf 1 0 0 0 Macias ph/rf 1 0 0 0

E_Alicea, Arquette, Weber, Krieg. 2B_Turley (13). 3B_Rose (3). RBI_Munroe (59), Davis (51), Neighbors (17), Turley 2 (68), Weber (58), Reeder (36).

Louisville 000 001 002 — 3 Oregon St. 000 201 001 — 4

IP H R ER BB SO

Louisville Forbes 5 1/3 7 3 3 1 10 West 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 2 Schweitzer L 1 1/3 2 1 1 1 0

Oregon St. Whitney 5 1/3 3 1 0 1 9 Segura 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Queen 2 2 0 0 1 3 Oakes W 1 3 2 1 0 1

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.