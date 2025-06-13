Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3

Louisville Oregon St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 35 4 11…
|Louisville
|
|
|
|
|
|Oregon St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|
|Moore cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Caraway 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Klein c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arquette ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Munroe 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Turley lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|King Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Weber c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pike rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Singer 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rose lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peterson dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Krieg 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alicea ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reeder cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Neighbors 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Talt rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McEntire ph/rf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Macias ph/rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Alicea, Arquette, Weber, Krieg. 2B_Turley (13). 3B_Rose (3). RBI_Munroe (59), Davis (51), Neighbors (17), Turley 2 (68), Weber (58), Reeder (36).
|Louisville
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|Oregon St.
|000
|201
|001
|—
|4
|Louisville
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Forbes
|5
|1/3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|West
|1
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schweitzer L
|1
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Oregon St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitney
|5
|1/3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Segura
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Queen
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Oakes W
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
