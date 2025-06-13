Live Radio
Home » Sports » Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3

Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3

The Associated Press

June 13, 2025, 10:54 PM

Louisville Oregon St.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 35 4 11 4
Moore cf 5 0 1 0 Caraway 3b 5 1 1 0
Klein c 5 0 1 0 Arquette ss 5 2 3 0
Munroe 3b 4 0 2 1 Turley lf 5 0 2 2
King Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 Weber c 4 0 1 1
Pike rf 4 0 0 0 Singer 2b 4 1 2 0
Rose lf 4 1 1 0 Peterson dh 4 0 2 0
Davis 1b 3 0 1 1 Krieg 1b 2 0 0 0
Alicea ss 4 1 1 0 Reeder cf 2 0 0 1
Neighbors 2b 3 1 1 1 Talt rf 2 0 0 0
McEntire ph/rf-rf 1 0 0 0
Macias ph/rf 1 0 0 0

E_Alicea, Arquette, Weber, Krieg. 2B_Turley (13). 3B_Rose (3). RBI_Munroe (59), Davis (51), Neighbors (17), Turley 2 (68), Weber (58), Reeder (36).

Louisville 000 001 002 3
Oregon St. 000 201 001 4
IP H R ER BB SO
Louisville
Forbes 5 1/3 7 3 3 1 10
West 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 2
Schweitzer L 1 1/3 2 1 1 1 0
Oregon St.
Whitney 5 1/3 3 1 0 1 9
Segura 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Queen 2 2 0 0 1 3
Oakes W 1 3 2 1 0 1

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

