Oregon St. 14, Florida St. 10

Florida St. Oregon St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 10 17 10 Totals 35 14…

Florida St. Oregon St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 10 17 10 Totals 35 14 12 14 Harrelson rf 6 0 3 2 Caraway 3b 4 2 2 4 Lodise ss 6 1 2 1 Arquette ss 4 2 2 0 M.Williams cf 5 2 2 2 Turley lf 5 1 2 2 Bailey 1b 4 2 3 2 Weber c 4 0 1 0 Fisher 3b 5 0 0 0 Singer 2b 5 1 0 1 Faurot 2b 3 3 1 0 Peterson dh 4 2 2 2 Carns dh 5 1 3 0 Krieg 1b 3 2 1 1 West c 4 0 0 1 Reeder cf 3 2 1 3 C.Williams lf 4 1 3 1 McEntire rf 3 2 1 1 DeLamielleure ph-lf 1 0 0 1

E_Turley. 2B_Harrelson (10), Bailey (11). HR_Williams (19), Bailey (19), Williams (2), Caraway (12), Turley (19), Peterson (5), Reeder (8), Mcentire (4). RBI_Harrelson 2 (43), Lodise (68), Williams 2 (53), Bailey 2 (56), West (17), Williams (20), Delamielleure (21), Caraway 4 (47), Turley 2 (66), Singer (39), Peterson 2 (19), Krieg (35), Reeder 3 (35), Mcentire (10).

Florida St. 210 122 002 — 10 Oregon St. 706 100 00x — 14

IP H R ER BB SO

Florida St. Mendes L 0 2/3 5 7 7 1 0 Manca 1 2/3 1 3 3 3 0 Charles 0 2 2 2 0 0 Knier 3 2/3 3 2 2 0 4 Prescott 0 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 Hults 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Oregon St. DeCremer 2 4 3 3 0 2 Segura 2 1/3 4 3 3 3 3 Hutcheson 1 1/3 6 2 2 0 1 Kmatz W 2 2/3 2 2 2 0 2 Keljo 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.