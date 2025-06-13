Oregon St. 14, Florida St. 10

Florida St. Oregon St. ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 10 17 10 Totals 35 14…
|Florida St.
|
|
|
|
|
|Oregon St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|10
|17
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|14
|12
|14
|
|Harrelson rf
|6
|0
|3
|2
|
|Caraway 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Lodise ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arquette ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|M.Williams cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Turley lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bailey 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Weber c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fisher 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Singer 2b
|5
|1
|0
|1
|
|Faurot 2b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Peterson dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Carns dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Krieg 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|West c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Reeder cf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|C.Williams lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|McEntire rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|DeLamielleure ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E_Turley. 2B_Harrelson (10), Bailey (11). HR_Williams (19), Bailey (19), Williams (2), Caraway (12), Turley (19), Peterson (5), Reeder (8), Mcentire (4). RBI_Harrelson 2 (43), Lodise (68), Williams 2 (53), Bailey 2 (56), West (17), Williams (20), Delamielleure (21), Caraway 4 (47), Turley 2 (66), Singer (39), Peterson 2 (19), Krieg (35), Reeder 3 (35), Mcentire (10).
|Florida St.
|210
|122
|002
|—
|10
|Oregon St.
|706
|100
|00x
|—
|14
|Florida St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mendes L
|0
|2/3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|0
|Manca
|1
|2/3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Charles
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Knier
|3
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Prescott
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hults
|1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oregon St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeCremer
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Segura
|2
|1/3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hutcheson
|1
|1/3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kmatz W
|2
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Keljo
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.