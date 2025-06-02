Olympics get Honda as auto sponsor for 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizing committee for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles signed Honda as a “founding partner”…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizing committee for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles signed Honda as a “founding partner” Monday, giving the upcoming Summer Games their sixth new sponsor this year and their first tier-one sponsor since 2021.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Price tags for this level of sponsorship have been reported to start at around $200 million. The deal fills a hole for LA28 in the automotive category, which is considered one of the most important in the Olympic world.

Toyota had been the Olympics auto sponsor before declining to renew its deal after 2024. Delta and Comcast are the other top-level sponsors for LA28.

John Slusher, the CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, told Sports Business Journal that the new deal brings the operation to more than $1.5 billion in sponsorship sales, with a goal of $2.5 billion.

Part of this deal calls for Honda to work with the organizing committee on a vehicle fleet to help move athletes and officials around Southern California during the games.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.