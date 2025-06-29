Oklahoma City Thunder sign Jaylin Williams to multi-year extension after championship season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed reserve big man Jaylin Williams to a multi-year extension Sunday. Williams…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed reserve big man Jaylin Williams to a multi-year extension Sunday.

Williams started nine games this past season and produced triple-doubles in three of them. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 16.7 minutes per game for the championship-winning Thunder.

Oklahoma City took Williams with the 34th pick in the 2022 draft.

ESPN reported that the deal for Williams is for three years and $24 million, with the third season a team option.

