Oilers host the Panthers to start the Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -131, Panthers +111; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Oilers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers to begin the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Feb. 27, the Panthers won 4-3.

Edmonton is 48-29-5 overall and 31-14-3 in home games. The Oilers have a +24 scoring differential, with 259 total goals scored and 235 conceded.

Florida has a 28-21-2 record on the road and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers have allowed 223 goals while scoring 246 for a +23 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 5.6 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.