Norway captain Hegerberg’s leadership highlighted as key to Euro 2025 challenge

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The leadership of Norway captain Ada Hegerberg was highlighted Monday as key for the two-time former…

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The leadership of Norway captain Ada Hegerberg was highlighted Monday as key for the two-time former title holder heading into the Women’s European Championship next month.

Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, headed a 23-player squad picked by coach Gemma Grainger for the July 2-27 tournament in Switzerland.

“One of Ada’s biggest strengths is how authentic she is,” Grainger said Monday with Hegerberg sitting next to her at a squad announcement event.

“Ada will always tell me what she thinks,” the coach said, adding “then you get to places a lot quicker” even if it involved “many uncomfortable conversations.”

Hegerberg quipped with a smile: “That is what you get.”

Norway was European champion in 1987 and 1993 and is a four-time beaten finalist, most recently in 2013 when the team had a teenage forward line of Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen.

The two storied veterans and former Champions League winners — Hegerberg at Lyon and Hansen at Barcelona — with a combined 100 national-team goals are the biggest stars in the Euro 2025 squad.

The 30-year-old Hegerberg has 49 goals despite persistent injuries, and a five-year exile from the team ahead of Euro 2022 that helped push the national federation to treat women’s soccer more equally.

Norway has not advanced from the group stage in the past two Euros editions though looks favored in the 16-nation draw for Euro 2025.

Norway plays in the opening-day game against host Switzerland on July 2 in Basel, faces Finland at Sion four days later and Iceland on June 10 in Thun.

“People can say there are none of the bigger names in our group,” Grainger said. “You don’t underestimate anybody.”

Defender Maren Mjelde was picked for her fifth Euros at age 35 and with 179 national-team games. Four players left on standby include Liverpool forward Sophie Román Haug.

____

Norway squad

Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (Fiorentina), Aurora Mikalsen (Cologne), Selma Panengstuen (Brann).

Defenders: Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich), Guro Bergsvand (Wolfsburg), Maren Mjelde (No club), Thea Bjelde (Valerenga), Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica), Emilie Woldvik (Rosengard), Mathilde Harviken (Juventus).

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona), Vilde Bøe Risa (Atletico Madrid), Elisabeth Terland (Manchester United), Justine Kielland (Wolfsburg), Lisa Naalsund (Manchester United), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Signe Gaupset (Brann).

Forwards: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Manchester United), Synne Jensen (Atletico Madrid), Karina Sævik (Valerenga).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.