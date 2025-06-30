Northern Arizona promotes interim AD Uri Farkas to permanent position

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona has promoted interim athletic director Uri Farkas to the fulltime position. Farkas will assume…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona has promoted interim athletic director Uri Farkas to the fulltime position.

Farkas will assume his role on Tuesday, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. He had been serving as interim athletic director since previous AD Mike Marlow retired on March 1.

“Since stepping into the interim role, Uri has led with integrity, energy, and vision — qualities that have galvanized excellence across Lumberjack Athletics,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a statement. “His leadership will bring continued momentum and success to NAU Athletics, and I look forward to all that Uri will accomplish in advancing the excellence of our programs and supporting the success of our student-athletes.”

Farkas had served as Northern Arizona’s deputy athletic director since 2019 and helped secure more than $4 million in donations to the athletic department in 2024-25, most in school history. He previously served in leadership roles at Washington State, California and Oregon before becoming a senior associate athletic director at NAU in 2018.

