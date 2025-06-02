No. 10 overall seed Mississippi beats Murray State 19-8 to stay alive in Oxford Regional

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Will Furniss hit two home runs, including the first of three straight in the fourth inning…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Will Furniss hit two home runs, including the first of three straight in the fourth inning by 10th-overall seed Mississippi, and the Rebels rolled a 19-8 victory over Murray State on Sunday to force a showdown at the Oxford Regional.

The Rebels (43-20) eliminated Georgia Tech with an 11-9 win earlier Sunday and need another win over the Racers on Monday to advance to the super regionals. Murray State (41-14) sent Ole Miss to the loser’s bracket with a 9-6 victory in Friday’s opener.

Furniss hit a two-run shot on the final pitch from starter Kane Elmy to ignite an eight-run third inning that saw the Rebels erase 3-2 deficit. Furniss, Judd Utermark and Isaac Humphrey began a five-run fourth with solo shots off reliever Reese Oakley to make it 15-4.

Furniss had four hit and four RBIs. Mitchell Sanford had three singles, driving in three and scoring twice. Humphrey finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle. Austin Fawley had two hits and three RBIs. His two-run homer in the second got the Rebels off and running.

Dustin Mercer three hits for Murray State with two doubles and two RBIs.

Mississippi is making its 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels have played in six College World Series and won it in their most recent appearance in 2022.

Murray State is playing in the tournament for the fourth time and first since 2003.

