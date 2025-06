PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak and reaches the final.

PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak and reaches the final.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.