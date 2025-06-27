Sri Lanka on verge of innings win over Bangladesh after three days of 2nd test

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was closing in on an innings victory over Bangladesh and clinching their test…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was closing in on an innings victory over Bangladesh and clinching their test series after three days of the second test on Friday.

Bangladesh was 115-6 at stumps, still needing 97 more runs to make Sri Lanka bat again at Singhalese Sports Club.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya had two wickets each as Bangladesh fell in bunches.

“The pitch had an impact,” Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis said. “The game is in our hands now and we will try and bowl them out for a low total.”

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s first innings was extended to 458 all out, Pathum Nissanka scoring 158 following his 187 in the drawn first test in Galle.

Every Bangladesh batter got into double figures but could not press on.

Openers Anamul Haque and Shadman Islam both fell with the total on 31; Anamul Haque to an Asith Fernando bouncer while Islam gave Jayasuriya his first wicket of the match.

Mominul Haque edged de Silva to first slip, and six runs later the Sri Lanka captain trapped his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto.

With stumps getting closer, Mushfiqur Rahim backed up to Jayasuriya’s spin and his off stump was bowled on a team-high 26 runs at 100-5. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on 11, fell in the last over of the day, lbw to spinner Tharindu Ratnayake, who got a review that showed he would have hit middle stump.

Litton Das was left on 13 not out.

Sri Lanka was 290-2 overnight with Nissanka on 146 beside nightwatchman Jayasuriya.

Bangladesh had to wait only two overs for the second new ball and got Nissanka to step out to play a defensive shot against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam straight to Anamul Haque at short cover. Nissanka’s six hours-plus innings for 158 off 254 deliveries included 19 boundaries.

Taijul also dismissed de Silva plumb on 7, and fast bowler Nahid Rana got Jayasuriya caught in the slips for 10. Jayasuriya made good of his role in shielding the regular batters overnight, occupying the crease for 75 minutes.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan bowled Kamindu Mendis for a rapid 33 with five boundaries.

Sri Lanka was 401-6 at lunch with Kusal Mendis also counterattacking on 42 and shepherding the tailenders.

Kusal Mendis hit two elegant sixes and eight boundaries, and was run out trying to steal a second run and retain the strike.

When he was the ninth man out for 84 off 87 deliveries — his third half-century in four innings — Sri Lanka’s lead had ballooned to 211 on the first innings.

Taijul took 5-131, his 17th five-wicket haul.

