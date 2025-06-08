NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Results

Sunday At Bristol Dragway Bristol, Tenn. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Tony Stewart;…

Sunday

At Bristol Dragway

Bristol, Tenn.

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Tony Stewart; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Josh Hart; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Dan Mercier; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Ida Zetterstrom; 12. Cameron Ferre; 13. Shawn Reed; 14. Cody Krohn.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps; 2. Paul Lee; 3. Daniel Wilkerson; 4. Dave Richards; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Buddy Hull; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Julie Nataas; 9. Chad Green; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Alexis DeJoria; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Jack Beckman; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Hunter Green; 16. Spencer Hyde.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. David Cuadra; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Matt Latino; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Erica Enders; 8. Cody Coughlin; 9. Kenny Delco; 10. Mason McGaha; 11. Cory Reed; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 14. Cristian Cuadra; 15. Greg Stanfield; 16. Matt Hartford.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Richard Gadson; 2. Gaige Herrera; 3. Chase Van Sant; 4. Brayden Davis; 5. Matt Smith; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Jianna Evaristo; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. John Hall; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Chris Bostick; 13. Charles Poskey.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Brittany Force, 3.811, 330.39 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 6.840, 88.90; Josh Hart, 4.026, 311.85 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.754, 224.92; Justin Ashley, 3.783, 328.14 def. Antron Brown, 4.403, 199.11; Tony Stewart, 3.821, 327.27 def. Cameron Ferre, 8.227, 83.57; Shawn Langdon, 3.922, 259.31 def. Cody Krohn, Broke; Clay Millican, 4.119, 222.22 def. Shawn Reed, 8.822, 97.27; Steve Torrence, 3.974, 312.93 def. Dan Mercier, 3.983, 307.72.

Quarterfinals

Torrence, 3.859, 328.14 def. Millican, 6.187, 112.38; Langdon, 4.460, 245.90 def. Hart, 5.086, 266.79; Stewart, 4.178, 212.13 was unopposed; Ashley, 3.839, 329.91 def. Force, 4.925, 160.40.

Semifinals

Torrence, 3.857, 327.27 def. Stewart, 3.861, 326.08; Ashley, 3.858, 326.24 def. Langdon, 9.785, 74.97.

Final

Torrence, 4.022, 325.37 def. Ashley, 8.600, 82.60.

Funny Car

First Round

Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.031, 325.30 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 5.566, 133.17; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.098, 316.90 def. Alexis DeJoria, Dodge Charger, 4.134, 250.18; Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.692, 250.97 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 5.128, 148.01; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.050, 316.90 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.068, 323.58; Julie Nataas, GR Supra, 4.052, 318.17 def. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 5.315, 136.28; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.027, 319.60 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 7.068, 88.22; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.084, 298.01 def. Hunter Green, Charger, 6.433, 98.85; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.024, 306.95 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.026, 325.06.

Quarterfinals

Wilkerson, 4.058, 313.22 def. Nataas, 6.638, 104.99; Richards, 4.136, 312.50 def. Pedregon, 4.233, 245.72; Lee, 4.030, 316.90 def. Hull, 4.269, 279.96; Capps, 4.111, 312.21 def. Todd, 4.324, 223.88.

Semifinals

Lee, 3.995, 289.26 def. Wilkerson, 4.078, 318.77; Capps, 4.371, 213.30 def. Richards, 10.217, 85.82.

Final

Capps, 3.957, 328.06 def. Lee, 3.967, 306.88.

Pro Stock

First Round

Matt Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.689, 204.70 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 11.999, 90.43; David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.671, 204.91 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 15.816, 51.76; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.692, 205.72 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 7.039, 160.46; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.677, 204.88 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.650, 205.72 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.694, 204.48 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.671, 205.51 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 13.360, 63.71; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.676, 204.70 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.749, 204.88.

Quarterfinals

A. Stanfield, 6.709, 204.17 def. C. Coughlin, 18.279, 43.53; D. Cuadra, 6.725, 203.95 def. Kramer, 6.713, 204.88; Glenn, 6.667, 206.23 def. Latino, 6.686, 205.19; Anderson, 6.646, 206.01 def. Enders, 11.385, 77.76.

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.671, 206.23 def. A. Stanfield, 7.362, 153.51; Anderson, 6.644, 206.01 def. D. Cuadra, 6.699, 204.82.

Final

Anderson, 6.623, 205.91 def. Glenn, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.982, 194.24 def. Marc Ingwersen, 7.071, 190.81; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.897, 196.82 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.980, 193.13; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.960, 196.04 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.857, 197.13 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.136, 166.91; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.870, 198.99 def. John Hall, 6.969, 196.70; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.869, 196.53 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.153, 191.29; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.831, 198.09 was unopposed.

Quarterfinals

Van Sant, 6.951, 196.76 def. M. Smith, 6.881, 199.46; Herrera, 6.883, 196.67 def. A. Smith, 6.967, 196.44; Davis, 6.870, 197.77 def. Evaristo, Foul – Red Light; Gadson, 6.898, 196.93 was unopposed.

Semifinals

Gadson, 6.911, 192.33 def. Van Sant, Foul – Red Light; Herrera, 6.895, 196.59 def. Davis, Broke.

Final

Gadson, 6.884, 196.30 def. Herrera, 6.882, 196.24.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Tony Stewart, 700; 2. Shawn Langdon, 624; 3. Antron Brown, 558; 4. Justin Ashley, 538; 5. Doug Kalitta, 533; 6. Brittany Force, 490; 7. Steve Torrence, 450; 8. Clay Millican, 385; 9. Josh Hart, 367; 10. Shawn Reed, 330.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 596; 2. Paul Lee, 565; 3. Jack Beckman, 552; 4. Ron Capps, 496; 5. Matt Hagan, 487; 6. J.R. Todd, 421; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 394; 8. Chad Green, 382; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 362; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 356.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 793; 2. Dallas Glenn, 726; 3. Matt Hartford, 482; 4. Cory Reed, 405; 5. Eric Latino, 360; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 330; 7. Deric Kramer, 318; 8. Erica Enders, 306; 9. (tie) Jeg Coughlin, 285; Mason McGaha, 285.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 430; 2. Matt Smith, 384; 3. Richard Gadson, 346; 4. Chase Van Sant, 233; 5. Angie Smith, 205; 6. Steve Johnson, 189; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 187; 8. John Hall, 169; 9. Chris Bostick, 167; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 154.

