New York takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Sky (2-5, 0-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (8-0, 5-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Liberty face Chicago Sky.

New York went 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Liberty averaged 85.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

Chicago went 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Sky averaged 19.0 assists per game on 29.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee).

