New FanDuel Promo Code Offer Gives $150 MLB Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on the latest FanDuel promo code offer for a chance at $150 in bonus bets if you win your initial $5 wager when you start up a new account. Click here to sign up and place your $5 bet on one of the MLB games taking place on Monday night, like Braves-Mets.

The Braves-Mets game is a big one in the National League East, as New York will try to respond after being swept by Atlanta last week. There are several other interesting matchups, like Yankees-Reds and Cubs-Cardinals that new users can capitalize on, too. Sign up before first pitch to get in on the action with the new FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 50% NRFI/YRFI Profit Boost, 30% Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer, you can get a chance at $150 in bonuses with a $5 bet on any game. However, it is important to note that you must win your $5 bet to get the reward. You can pick one of the MLB games set to take place on Monday, or another game that might interest you that is available to bet on with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Regardless of the market you choose, just make sure you place your $5 bet one something that you feel is likely to settle as a win. Looking at a wide range of markets is a good way to maximize your chances of winning the $150 in bonus bets. This way, you can find a bet that has high odds of winning. Once you do that, place your $5 and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonuses.

Popular SGPs for MLB Monday

New users have plenty of opportunities once they are up and running with FanDuel Sportsbook, and they can take advantage of the popular pre-made same game parlays for Monday’s MLB games. Let’s take a look at a few popular options:

Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz EACH 2+ total bases (+1252)

Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso, Austin Riley EACH 2+ total bases (+1511)

Corey Seager to hit a home run, Gunnar Henderson to hit a home run, Wyatt Langford to record a hit, Rangers moneyline (+3993)

Mariners moneyline, Cal Raleigh to hit a home run, Byron Buxton to record a hit, Bryan Woo 6+ strikeouts (+906)

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code

Start the sign-up process by clicking here or on any of our other links. There, enter basic identifying information into the required areas. There is no need to enter a code, as clicking our link will automatically give you the new user offer. Once you complete that step, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This deposit will cover your initial $5 wager. If you win your $5 bet, you will be able to use your $150 in bonus bets within the next seven days.