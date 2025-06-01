New England Nationals Results

Sunday At New England Dragway Joliet, Ill. Sunday’s Pairings Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Brittany Force; 2. Tony Stewart;…

Sunday

At New England Dragway

Joliet, Ill.

Sunday’s Pairings

Final finish order

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force; 2. Tony Stewart; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Ida Zetterstrom; 6. Shawn Reed; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Dan Mercier; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Scott Farley; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Steve Torrence; 14. Rit Pustari; 15. Mike Bucher.

Funny Car

1. J.R. Todd; 2. Spencer Hyde; 3. Alexis DeJoria; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Blake Alexander; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Buddy Hull; 8. Phil Burkart; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Chad Green; 13. Dave Richards; 14. Daniel Wilkerson; 15. Bob Tasca III; 16. Ron Capps.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Cody Coughlin; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Dave Connolly; 8. Cory Reed; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Greg Stanfield; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Brandon Miller; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Mason McGaha.

Round-by-round results

Top Fuel

First Round

Ida Zetterstrom, 3.720, 332.18 def. Steve Torrence, 7.295, 121.23; Dan Mercier, 3.738, 324.83 def. Shawn Langdon, 5.199, 157.67; Doug Kalitta, 3.646, 338.34 was unopposed; Tony Stewart, 3.699, 331.45 def. Rit Pustari, 7.738, 75.65; Shawn Reed, 3.724, 335.23 def. Scott Farley, 4.345, 189.71; Brittany Force, 3.692, 339.87 def. Clay Millican, 3.740, 333.74; Justin Ashley, 3.723, 338.34 def. Josh Hart, 7.158, 97.47; Antron Brown, 4.229, 259.56 def. Mike Bucher, 10.285, 40.34.

Quarterfinals

Brown, 4.707, 175.64 def. Mercier, 6.978, 88.25; Stewart, 3.733, 330.96 def. Ashley, 5.893, 118.90; Force, 3.690, 338.26 def. Reed, 3.721, 334.57; Kalitta, 3.680, 330.31 def. Zetterstrom, 3.720, 330.55.

Semifinals

Stewart, 3.711, 332.34 def. Brown, 3.738, 333.66; Force, 3.681, 341.42 def. Kalitta, 5.841, 157.41.

Final

Force, 3.694, 340.39 def. Stewart, 3.720, 329.91.

Funny Car

First Round

Alexis DeJoria, Dodge Charger, 3.926, 324.98 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 8.903, 84.79; Blake Alexander, Charger, 5.198, 168.56 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 5.378, 166.13; Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.167, 303.64 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 5.046, 284.33; Phil Burkart, Ford Mustangh, 4.172, 304.67 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 7.569, 94.02; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.384, 199.29 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 6.709, 130.07; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 6.397, 298.93 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.835, 146.72; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.890, 332.84 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.308, 219.08; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.863, 333.08 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.893, 333.74.

Quarterfinals

DeJoria, 4.232, 221.13 def. Lee, 7.188, 94.12; Todd, 3.939, 329.50 def. Burkart, Broke; Hyde, 3.925, 325.30 def. Hull, 11.680, 82.93; Beckman, 3.878, 328.14 def. Alexander, 3.934, 326.24;

Semfinals

Todd, 3.889, 333.08 def. DeJoria, 3.971, 324.90; Hyde, 4.325, 305.77 def. Beckman, Foul – Centerline.

Final

Todd, 3.888, 332.43 def. Hyde, 5.098, 161.88.

Pro Stock

First Round

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.554, 211.20 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.973, 208.97; Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.493, 210.60 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.526, 211.46; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.497, 213.40 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.503, 210.90; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.546, 210.57 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 12.304, 70.98; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.505, 211.99 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.535, 212.09; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.500, 211.06 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.539, 211.23; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.489, 212.03 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.537, 210.21; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.489, 212.26 def. Brandon Miller, Dodge Dart, 6.585, 208.65.

Quarterfinals

Enders, 9.045, 112.38 def. Reed, 28.751, 23.85; Hartford, 13.448, 100.51 def. Glenn, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.499, 211.16 def. Connolly, 7.683, 127.59; A. Stanfield, 6.506, 213.10 def. C. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light.

Semifinals

Enders, 6.954, 210.24 def. A. Stanfield, 7.348, 172.17; Anderson, 6.487, 212.29 def. Hartford, 6.513, 212.96;

Final

Anderson, 6.469, 212.19 def. Enders, 19.498, 41.79.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Tony Stewart, 616; 2. Shawn Langdon, 545; 3. Antron Brown, 527; 4. Doug Kalitta, 501; 5. Justin Ashley, 438; 6. Brittany Force, 437; 7. Steve Torrence, 335; 8. Clay Millican, 328; 9. Josh Hart, 311; 10. Shawn Reed, 298.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 550; 2. Jack Beckman, 512; 3. Paul Lee, 472; 4. Matt Hagan, 455; 5. Ron Capps, 379; 6. J.R. Todd, 366; 7. Chad Green, 350; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 325; 9. (tie) Cruz Pedregon, 318; Daniel Wilkerson, 318.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 671; 2. Dallas Glenn, 621; 3. Matt Hartford, 441; 4. Cory Reed, 370; 5. Eric Latino, 307; 6. Deric Kramer, 267; 7. (tie) Mason McGaha, 254; Aaron Stanfield, 254; 9. Erica Enders, 253; 10. Jeg Coughlin, 251.

