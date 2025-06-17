Nelly Korda skips champions dinner at Women’s PGA with sore neck, says she will be ready Thursday

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda skipped the champions dinner before the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship because of a sore…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda skipped the champions dinner before the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship because of a sore neck that flared up after the world’s No. 1 player took a shot out of the rough during a practice round.

Korda had therapeutic tape on the back of her neck when she spoke to the media Tuesday after playing again at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East course. Korda, who late last year skipped two tournaments during the LPGA’s Asia swing because of a minor neck injury, said she will be ready for the start of the season’s third major on Thursday.

“I hit a shot out of the rough (Monday), and my neck went into a full spasm,” Korda said, adding that she felt better but also acknowledging that it was impacting “a little” her swing and preparation.

Korda said she didn’t go to the champions dinner Monday night because she needed prioritize her body. The 2021 Women’s PGA winner did send a message to defending champion Amy Yang.

“Obviously with the injury that I had last year, every single time something kind of flares up in my neck now, I think I feel it a little bit more than what I used to,” Korda said. “But I have a great (physical therapist) who takes care of me. Trying to work through it, but I’ll be ready by Thursday.”

The 15-time winner was the runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open three weeks ago but hasn’t won in nine starts this season, when there have been 15 winners in 15 events.

