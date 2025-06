NCAA Men’s College World Series Glance

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Neb. All Times EDT (Double elimination; x-if necessary) Friday, June 13 Game 1 – Coastal…

At Charles Schwab Field

Omaha, Neb.

All Times EDT

(Double elimination; x-if necessary)

Friday, June 13

Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

Game 2 – Louisville (44-22) vs. Oregon State (47-14-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Game 3 – Murray St. (44-15) vs. UCLA (47-16), 2 p.m.

Game 4 – LSU (40-22) vs. Arkansas (48-13), 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

Game 5 – Arizona vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 – Coastal Carolina vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 16

Game 7 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18

Game 11 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 19

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, TBD

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, TBD

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Game 1 – Saturday, June 21: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Sunday, June 22: Pairings TBD, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 3 – Monday, June 23: Pairings TBD, 7:30 p.m.

