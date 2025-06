NEW YORK (AP) — NBA owners approve $1.5B sale of Timberwolves, WNBA’s Lynx to investment group led by Marc Lore…

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA owners approve $1.5B sale of Timberwolves, WNBA’s Lynx to investment group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.